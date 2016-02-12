Disco Zumba: Dance your way to a healthy heart - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Disco Zumba: Dance your way to a healthy heart

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Women in the North County are taking steps toward healthier hearts.

They're moving and grooving to a disco Zumba class with a different kind of workout aimed at finding your optimal heart rate.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Encinitas in the brand new class backed by the American Heart association.

You can check out more details about the specific class backed by the American Heart Association at www.myzone.org and www.enviefitness.com.

