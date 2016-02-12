Five people, seven pets displaced after fire destroys home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A house fire in National City displaced a family of five and seven dogs early Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were shooting from the home, which is located in the 1900 block of Palm Avenue.

At one point, crews were concerned about possible ammunition inside.

Firefighters confirm that everyone, including the seven dogs got out of the home just fine.

No word on what caused the fire.