8 On the Homefront

Along with Coleman University's mission "to deliver relevant education that prepares individuals for technology-focused careers..." our faculty and staff dedicate themselves to reciprocating the service our veterans have given to their country. From the admissions staff and the registrar, student services, and faculty, our support of the active and veteran military is unwavering, from the moment of their first visit to our campus up through their graduation with either an Associates or Bachelor’s degree. Our goal has always been to ease their transition back into civilian life and provide them with the skills needed to either reenter the workforce with updated skills, or begin a new career. We are honored to serve them, as they have served us.