8 On the Homefront

- The Sugar Bear Foundation supports surviving spouses & children of fallen United States military personnel by hosting events for charitable programs which meet their immediate and ongoing needs to foster their personal, emotional and social well-being.
- Warrior Foundation Freedom Station serves San Diego County and is a leading force in assisting, honoring and supporting the military men and women who have so bravely served and sacrificed for our country by providing quality-of-life items, support services and transitional housing designed to assist them and their families during recovery.
- Courage to Call 2-1-1 San Diego, a confidential, veteran-staffed 24/7 helpline dedicated to assisting active duty military personnel, veterans, reservists and guard members.
- The Wingman Foundation is a veteran-run non-profit organization dedicated to providing immediate post-mishap support for the Navy and Marine Corps Aviation community and their families.
- Operation Homefront provides short-term and critical assistance, long-term stability and recurring support programs to military families.
- Semper Fi Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to post-9/11 wounded, critically ill and injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, and their families, ensuring that they have the resources they need during their recovery and transition back to their communities.
- USO San Diego Since 1941, USO San Diego has been serving active-duty, reserve, guard and military families, providing a home away from home 365 days a year. USO San Diego is proud to offer Active-Duty, Reserve, Guard and their families a variety of free programs throughout the year and comfort at our local centers.
- Honor Flight San Diego is a non-profit team of volunteers dedicated to escorting San Diego county Veterans to Washington DC to visit and reflect at the Memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. Veterans are invited to experience an Honor Flight at no cost.
- Dogs on Deployment provides an online network for service members to search for volunteers who are willing to board their pets (and not just for dogs!) during service commitments. This non-profit advocates for military pet owner rights, provides educational resources and grants financial assistance for military pet owners during times of emergency.
- DAV is the most long-lasting veterans advocacy and assistance group in this country, providing free, professional assistance to veterans and their families including benefits claims, employment resources, transportation and outreach services.
- Armed Services YMCA San Diego enhances the lives of service members and their families in mind, body and spirit through programs and services relevant to the unique challenges of military life, including wounded, injured and ill services, family and youth enrichment and clinical counseling support.
- Cal Vet, California Department of Veterans Affairs offers advocacy, assistance, counseling and referral services, providing veterans with accurate and current information on the entire range of issues associated with veterans’ benefits and entitlements, including education, housing, health care, employment VA claims and more.
- Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society San Diego, a partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, providing financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.
- Veterans Village of San Diego, "Leave No One Behind." Dedicated to extending assistance to needy and homeless veterans of all wars and eras and their families by providing housing, food, clothing, substance abuse and/or mental health issues, including men and women who have recently returned from Iraq and Afghanistan. At the heart of VVSDs programs are five pillars of success: Prevention, Intervention, Rehabilitation, Aftercare and Employment services.
- American Combat Veterans of War (ACVOW), support for active duty service members and veterans to assist with combat related stress. Includes the Safe Warrior program, a weekly meeting where veterans and active duty personnel come together and work through combat related stress or post traumatic stress. At the meeting, you will immediately realize that you are not alone. Your support will come from other combat veterans - people who share your experiences.
- The Veterans Museum and Memorial Center at Balboa Park honors the men and women who served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces and Wartime Merchant Marine by documenting their contributions and experiences and preserving their legacy for future generations through their individual stories.