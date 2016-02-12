Police increase patrols in San Diego neighborhoods hit by home invasion robberies

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are increasing their patrols overnight in the neighborhoods targeted by home invasion robbers.

Homes in the Sabre Springs and Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhoods were broken into early Thursday, February 11.

"They're checking garage doors, they're checking side doors, they're checking gates and that's how they're getting in," explained Lt. Todd Griffin with the San Diego Police Department.

A manhunt is underway for the suspects involved in the home invasion robberies that happened on Thursday and robberies in the Rancho Bernardo and Sorrento Valley areas. In response to these crimes, officers have told residents to expect more patrol cars on the streets during the nighttime hours.

One home-invasion robbery occurred in the 14000 block of Breezeway Place near Cedarhurst Lane around 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Three suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, somehow gained entry to the home and held a 59-year-old man and his two sons at gunpoint and restrained them with zip ties while a two-year-old child was in another room, according to San Diego police. Detectives also said that the suspects wore bandanas and hoodies and escaped with some of the homeowners’ property.

"They just shouted at me saying don't move, don't turn around, put your hands up,” said Josh Cheng.

This break-in was about five miles from the Sabre Springs neighborhood, where a trio of thieves entered a home in the 11300 block of Spring Meadow Lane through a side door around 2:45 a.m. Police said one suspect was armed during that robbery as well. However, the suspects in this robbery were only said to have been wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts, according to the officer.

RELATED: Police: Suspects wore headlamps to confuse victims in home invasion

Investigators are now working to determine if the same three suspects carried out recent break-ins in Rancho Bernardo and Sorrento Valley.

Those break-ins happened in the 11400 block of Aliento Court in Rancho Bernardo Friday, February 5 and the weekend before in the 10700 block of Passerine Way in Sorrento Valley.

RELATED: New steps to protect Rancho Bernardo after home invasion

Police warn residents to make sure and lock all doors because these are crimes of opportunity. Some residents are adding security systems, buying surveillance cameras and motion-activated lights to deter additional criminal activity.