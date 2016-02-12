Reaching out to Mira Mesa hoarder

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - CBS News 8's Your Stories report Thursday about a hoarder in Mira Mesa touched a lot of nerves and many people want to see the man receive help.

The local group Courage to Call stepped forward and is willing to help, but so far it seems the Mira Mesa man has resisted efforts.

The organization is dedicated to helping those in need.

Residents in Mira Mesa are worried their neighbor's hoarding habits have gotten out of control. Piles of clutter now take up the man's entire driveway and neighbors are complaining that it's not just an eye-sore, but a hazard as well.

The city is focused on the cleanup, something neighbors say would go a long way to removing the eyesore. But underneath the piles is someone in need of help.

The mess can be seen from Google Street View and even from satellite images. CBS News 8 attempted to speak directly with the homeowner, however, the front door is barricaded from the wall of clutter and the listed phone number no longer works.

The person inside the home has not identified himself, but his car has a plate reserved for a veteran.

Courage to Call is a program staffed by veterans to help their fellow servicemen.

"We have that lived experience, so we're not coming at ti just telling you how to change your life we've been through the challenges of not only in the military, but transitioning out and knowing what it's like being a family member having those issues," said RanDee McLain.

One of the first challenges is getting the homeowner to acknowledge the problem.

Courage to Call hopes the homeowner will accept resources from their social workers including that could eventually eliminate the clutter and ultimately help the entire block.

"If we can return them back to the state where they felt they once were or where they want to be at, it makes them that much more of a productive members of society and the community deserves that as well as the veteran," said McLain.

One homeowner said he has struggled to sell his home because of the mess.

Neighbors said they hope the clutter is removed soon.

Visit the Courage to Call website to learn more about their work.