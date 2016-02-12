Westminster Dog Show: 7 New breeds and the San Diegans who love them

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Seven new breeds will be competing in the Westminster Kennel Club Show next week, but the breeds are actually ancient.

It's the biggest crop of newcomers ever added to the show, and they come from all over the world.

Local San Diegan Roberta York owns two of those breeds. A Bergamasco named Naomi and the Lagotto Romagnolo, Zeo and Juno.

Lagotto Romagnolos are known to be excellent truffle hunters, and though there are no truffles in Roberta's backyard, there are plenty of grubs to dig up.

The Bergamasco is a sheep herding dog with dreads for days.

"They have tree different types of hair. They have an undercoat, they have a wooly coat and they have goat hair," said Roberta.

Deborah Dulaney owns Tank, a mini American Shepherd which resembles an Australian Shepherd. She named him Tank because he was born twice the size of his sister.

"I love them. Smart, intelligent, I don't know I would have any other breed," said Dulaney.

One of the oldest French herding dogs is the Berger Picard.

Dr. Cory Greenfield owns six-year-old Irie.

Dr. Greenfield is a veterinarian and said he researched Irie's breed specifically to fit right in with his family.

The 140th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog show is February 15th and 16th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.