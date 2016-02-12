County Clerk's office offers walk-in weddings

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Since Valentine's Day is on a Sunday this year and county offices will be closed Monday for President's Day, lovebirds tied the knot at the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk's Office Friday for an early Valentine's wedding.

Those wanting to be married at the County Administration Center along the scenic waterfront could do so Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m., Assessor/Recorder/Clerk Ernest J. Dronenburg Jr. said. Walk-ins were welcomed, but those with appointments had priority.

One couple decided to get married after only two weeks of dating.

The Kearny Mesa office at 9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. will be open for marriage services Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Dronenburg. Appointments are required, and can be made by calling (619) 237-0502. He said walk-ins can't be accommodated Saturday.

Licenses cost $70, and civil wedding ceremonies conducted by county staff are an additional $88. Witnesses are available for $18, if necessary.