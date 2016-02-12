Comic Fest: When you're ready to get serious

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The fourth annual San Diego Comic Fest begins its four day run at the Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley.

As Jeff Zevely reports the low key event prides itself for being a small fry.

The event has been labelled "Comic-Con Unplugged." It offers all the things that make comic book conventions special, with an emphasis on comics, science fiction, movies, animation, artwork and cosplay, but without lines or crowding - and tickets are available for purchase online and at the door.

Back in 1969, teenager Mike Towry was part of the small group of fans who founded what became known as the San Diego Comic-Con. After the celebration of the 40th Comic-Con in 2009, he and other Comic-Con veterans agreed that San Diego needed a second convention, one reminiscent of the early Comic-Cons. Thus, San Diego Comic Fest was born in 2012.

