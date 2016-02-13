Motorcyclist struck and killed by car in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed when he fell off his bike and was run over by another vehicle in the Sorrento Valley

area of San Diego, a police officer said Saturday.

It occurred at 9:10 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Calle Cristobal, San Deigo police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man was on Camino Santa Fe on his Suzuki and started to make a right turn onto Calle Cristobal when he suddenly fell off his bike, Heims continued.

At the same time a 37-year-old woman driving a Toyota 4-Runner in the westbound lane ran him over.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other details were immediately available.