Amber Dubois' family hopes her memorial is not taken down

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Saturday will mark seven years since the disappearance of Amber Dubois, who was tragically murdered.

Every year, Amber's mother visits the site where her daughter's remains were found and leaves behind a memorial for Amber, and every year that memorial is removed.

Amber's mother said she has no idea who tears down the memorial. It has happened in the past few years and always in the night hours soon after they put it together.

Amber's mother hopes they'll understand the importance of it and keep it up or at the very least come forward with an explanation.

"It's always on my mind. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her or miss her," said Amber's mother, Carrie McGonigle.

Every year since the remains of her daughter were found in a rural area near Pala, Amber's mother visits the site with friends and family to hold a memorial, but it does not last long.

"Someone always goes and tears it down. There's a bunch of other memorials along the highway, but they always take hers down, and I don't know why," she said.

The family is already laying out this year's memorial to honor Amber, but hopes this year their efforts stay up long enough for those who can't make the memorial to pay their respects.

"It makes me sad and I hear about it right away because I have friends that drive that highway and they go, it's gone," said Amber's mother.

The family is meeting Saturday morning at 9:30 at the Escondido Moose Lodge. The event is open to the public.