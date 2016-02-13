Crews battle house fire in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - It took San Diego firefighters about 25 minutes to knock down a house fire in Scripps Ranch Saturday afternoon that left two cats injured, according to fire officials.

Crews were dispatched to 10808 Red Rock Dr. near Scripps Ranch Boulevard at 11:45 a.m. and had the fire out by 12:10 p.m. It began as a car fire, but quickly spread to the garage and side of the two-story house, Capt. Joe Amador said.

Fire investigators were dispatched to determine the cause of the fire and estimate the loss.

Two cats were treated at the scene then taken to a veterinary hospital.

The American Red Cross responded to help two displaced adults who were home at the time the fire broke out. They were not injured.