GOP says Obama shouldn't get another justice on high court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Republican White House hopefuls declared that President Barack Obama should step aside and allow his successor to nominate the next Supreme Court justice as they opened a debate jolted by Saturday's death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Only Jeb Bush said Obama had "every right" to nominate a justice during his final year in office. The former Florida governor said there should be a consensus behind that choice — but added that he didn't expect Obama would pick a candidate in that vain.

The five other candidates on the stage Saturday urged the Republican-led Senate to block any attempts by the president to get his third nominee on the court.

"It's up to Mitch McConnell and everybody else to stop it," Donald Trump said. "It's called delay, delay, delay."

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz cast the moment in stark terms, saying allowing another Obama nominee to be approved would amount to Republicans giving up control of the Supreme Court for a generation. An uncompromising conservative, Cruz urged voters to consider who among the GOP candidates would nominate the most ideologically pure justices.

Scalia died hours before the debate, thrusting the future of the court into the center of an already heated presidential election.





