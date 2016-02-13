Police search for hit-n-run driver in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were searching Saturday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a pedestrian and then fled in the Oak Park area of San Diego, an officer said.

The collision took place at 8:40 p.m. Friday, in the 3600 block of College Avenue, Officer Robert Heims said.

A black four-door Audi or Honda with tinted windows was heading south on College Avenue in the number 1 lane, Heim said. For some reason, he switched to the number 2 lane and ran a red light at that intersection.

A 19-year-old man was on crossing the street with a green light when he was hit by the vehicle, which then fled the scene, Heims continued.

The unnamed pedestrian suffered a broken leg and some scrapes. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Heims added.

Anyone with information on this driver was asked to call the San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.