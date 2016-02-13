Canada tops US in All-Star celebrity game, 74-63

Canada coach Drake, left, hugs U.S. plyer Kevin Hart at the Celebrity Game, part of NBA basketball's All-Star weekend, in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 12, 2016.

TORONTO (AP) — Drake outcoached Kevin Hart, and Win Butler was aptly named in the NBA All-Star celebrity game Friday night.

Butler, the lead singer for Arcade Fire, scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to earn MVP honors and help Canada defeat the United States 74-63 in the first "game" of All-Star weekend.

And Drake didn't even need to change out of his sharp jacket and tie to get the win.

With NBA All-Stars like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Kyle Lowry looking on, as well as celebs like Spike Lee, Vin Diesel and Guy Fieri in the stands, Drake — aided by a dunk from tennis star Milos Raonic — led the Canadians to a nine-point lead at the half.

That led Hart to turn over the U.S. coaching duties to All-Star player Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter, change into a uniform and insert himself into the game in an ultimately futile attempt to lead a comeback.

Drake feigned anger to the referees, one of many examples of how just about everyone took the game as intended — entertaining.





