Teenager rescued after getting stuck near Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 19-year-old swimmer was rescued by lifeguards Sunday afternoon from Sunset Cliffs after waves knocked him into the water and swept him into a cove.

The teen was trying to survey the water before going snorkeling when a wave crashed up against the cliff and knocked him into the water. The waves then swept him into a cove where he became stuck up against the rocks.

“I thought I was going to drown. There was a point where I was hanging on the rock over there and I thought I was going to drown. Definitely a very scary experience,” said Christian Romo.

A passerby saw Romo in trouble and called 911. When lifeguards arrived, they found Romo clinging to the rocks in the cove. While lifeguards assembled a hoisting crane, one lifeguard went down to where Romo was to check on him and prepare him for the hoist. Once the crane was assembled, Romo was hoisted to safety up the cliff wall.

Romo only suffered minor bruising during the incident.

San Diego lifeguards say that Sunday’s rescue was the third rescue in three days. Lifeguards advise the public to be cautious and aware of their surroundings when visiting the cliffs.