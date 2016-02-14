Four men hospitalized after crash in Santee

SANTEE (CNS) - Four men were seriously injured when excessive speed caused a motorist to lose control of his car in Santee Sunday morning and crash into several concrete barriers, before coming to rest in a hole at a construction site.



Deputies dispatched at 1:14 a.m. to Princess Joann Road and Ironwood Avenue came upon two men with serious injuries being tended to by some citizens and two other men pinned inside the vehicle that were unconscious but breathing, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported.



Paramedics arriving at the scene removed the two men. All four men were rushed to area hospitals with varying degrees of serious injuries. All four were in their late teens or early 20s.



There was no other immediate information.