Activists protest SeaWorld's orca breeding program

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Animal rights activists gathered at SeaWorld on Sunday to protest the park's orca breeding program. 

Demonstrators chose the three day weekend in order to drive down ticket sales. They say the park's treatment of killer whales is unethical. 

SeaWorld is currently in a legal battle with the California Coastal Commission over its breeding program. 

In a statement issued Sunday morning, SeaWorld responded by saying: 

"The truth is that our animals live happy and healthy lives, and thrive in our care. The real advocates for animals are our trainers, aviculturists, animal-care staff and veterinarians." 

