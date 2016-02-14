San Diegans celebrate Valentine's Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diegans celebrate Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Love is in the air as San Diegans celebrate Valentine’s Day.

While some people spent the day at the beach or getting their sweetheart flowers, others made sure their pets enjoyed some four-legged fun.

CBS News 8's Abbie Alford has the details from Little Italy in this video with a look at the Valentine's Day celebrations.

