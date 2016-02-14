Elderly man fatally struck by vehicle in Mira Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Elderly man fatally struck by vehicle in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening in Mira Mesa. 

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 8300 block of Ivory Coast Drive near Mira Mesa High School.

The victim, an 85-year-old man, was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver, a 60-year-old woman, remained at the scene following the collision. According to police, she was driving too fast when she was blinded by sunlight and struck the man.

She has not been cited by police, however, investigators say they may bring misdemeanor charges against the driver her at a later time. 

