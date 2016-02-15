Man believed to be missing off Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The U.S. Coast Guard is asking the public to be on the watch for a body in the choppy waters by the Ocean Beach Pier, as a search resumes Monday morning for a missing man.

After receiving a call from a woman around 1:00 a.m., police responded to the 5,000 block of Newport Avenue. While searching the area by the OB Pier, lifeguards found a man's clothes and cell phone on the beach.

The woman who called police said a man went in the water, but she never saw him emerge at a later time.

During the search, a helicopter flew over the water with a spotlight and police and lifeguards worked together to comb the area. However, there was no sign of the man and the search was called off around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

It's not clear who the man was and why he entered the ocean.