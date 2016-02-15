Presidents Day: Local closures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

In the city of San Diego, closures include administrative offices, libraries, pools and recreation centers.



The Miramar Landfill, Chollas Lake, Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center and municipal golf courses will be open.



Curbside trash pickup will continue on a normal schedule.

County of San Diego administrative offices, libraries and animal shelters will also be closed today. County community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley will also not be open.



County-run parks and campgrounds will be open.

The Metropolitan Transit System said it will run its buses and trolleys on a Saturday schedule.



That means no service for many express, rapid express and rural bus routes. Details are available online at sdmts.com/schedules-real-time-service-

notices/holiday-services.



The North County Transit District will operate its buses, Coaster train and Sprinter light-rail on a normal schedule.