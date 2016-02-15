Gas station robbery in City Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gas station robbery in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A gas station clerk was robbed at gunpoint City Heights and now a search is underway for the suspect.

A man burst inside the gas station around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Pearson Fuel Depot near Interstate 15 and El Cajon Boulevard.

Police said he was pointing a gun and demanding money and then fled eastbound with some cash.

Police described the suspect as Asian or Hispanic with brown eyes and thick eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a blue Chargers jersey.


 

