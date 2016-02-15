Driver smashes into parked cars in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Residents in Mira Mesa experienced a rude awakening Monday morning when they awoke to find a trail of destruction in their neighborhood after a man crashed into several parked cars.

The driver, who was driving a stolen car, crashed into several cars in the 7700 block of Bendigo Road before coming to a stop at around 3 a.m.

San Diego police say a group of residents held down the driver until police arrived. Officers later transported the man to a local hospital to be treated for a bleeding head. Investigators say the driver was a 30-year-old man and that he faces several charges, including hit and run.

It is unclear whether the driver was under the influence of any substances, however, police say the driver was required to undergo blood tests.