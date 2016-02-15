1,000 trees planted along San Diego River

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Volunteers from a local biotech company began planting 1,000 trees at a local nature preserve Monday morning.

Two hundred employees from Takeda California took part in Monday's project along the San Diego River Trail. Their goal is to plant 1,000 trees by the end of the day. Over the last few years, the group has planted 4,000 trees in an effort to improve the quality of the river park.

