Can you escape San Diego's newest challenge?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Are you up for a challenge? The masterminds behind the Haunted Hotel and the Haunted Trail of Balboa Park have created a new way to intrigue and scare the public.
The new challenge is called The Great Room Escape. Those interested will make their way through the "The Forbidden Aztec Temple,” which is described like this:
The walls around you are cold and moist and the air is thick. Suddenly you feel a rumble and the sound of stones shattering. The ancient Aztec Temple you and your friends are exploring seems to be starting to collapse all around you. As the dust settles and the shaking calms you realize that your fate may be sealed inside the Forbidden Aztec Temple for all eternity unless your group bands together to outsmart the traps, solve the clues, puzzles, and mysteries left behind by former doomed explorers. Unearth the 5 Crystals of Venus and free your group before the sundial hits one hour.
The Great Room Escape is located downtown in the Gaslamp District at 424 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101.
Click here for more information.
