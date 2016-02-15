Whale spotted in San Diego Bay near Shelter Island - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Whale spotted in San Diego Bay near Shelter Island

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A whale was spotted swimming in the San Diego Bay by Chopper 8 Monday morning near Shelter Island. 

The whale was first noticed off Ballast Point near the entrance of the bay by traffic reporter Phil Konstantin of Total Traffic Networks. He spotted the whale swimming in the bay at around 11 a.m.

By 11:30 a.m., the whale had made its way out of the bay and was heading south. This is the typical migration pattern for whales heading towards Mexico from the north for the winter breeding season. 

