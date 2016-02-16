Suspect arrested in shooting spree may suffer from PTSD

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police arrested a man suspected of carrying out a carjacking, an armed robbery at a gas station and a shooting in Mission Hills Tuesday morning.

The rampage began around 2:30 a.m. when neighbors in Mission Hills called police, saying they heard gunshots.

"I paused for a second, and it was just one shot and then all of a sudden, it went boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," said Bill Strocco, a local resident.

When police arrived on Ibis Street, they found several cars with bullet holes and a shattered St. Vincent School window.

“Thank God no one was in there. We have people cleaning the school at all hours in the night so someone could've been in there," said Maria Russo, a neighbor.

Police identified the suspect as a man armed with a handgun, a shotgun and driving a Honda Civic. The suspect later rammed his car into a box truck on Interstate 5 at Genesee Avenue where he abandoned his shotgun and stole the box truck. Moments later, police pulled over the box truck and arrested the suspect. Police later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jon Sheddy, a former U.S Navy sailor. Sheddy's wife reportedly told police that he may suffer from PTSD.

Police say Sheddy is also suspected of committing armed robbery at an Encinitas Chevron.

"The message is we've got to help these guys. Hope the troops who come back here with PTSD they've got to get counseling," said Russo.

Sheddy faces at least five charges, including carjacking, kidnapping and three county of shooting at unoccupied vehicles or dwellings.