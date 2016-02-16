Woman rescued in rollover accident - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman rescued in rollover accident

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A serious crash traps a woman in her car when it flips onto the lanes of a local freeway.

Police say she failed to make the turn between Mission Center Road and the Interstate 8 on-ramp early Tuesday morning.

Her car flipped over and landed on the roof, slamming into the lane on the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

She suffered severe road rash and other injuries.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to cut her out of the back window and she was taken to a local hospital.

