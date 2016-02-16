Justin Bieber & James Corden's post-Grammys drive

Fresh off his first Grammy win, Justin Bieber joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke as the two drive through Los Angeles from the Grammy Awards back to Television City to host an episode of The Late Late Show.
Monday, March 19 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:29:45 GMT
Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it.
Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:25:40 GMT
"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.
Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli.
Saturday, March 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:35:17 GMT
Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project.
Friday, March 16 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:54:57 GMT
Danny Boyle says he's working on the script for the next James Bond movie.
Friday, March 16 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-03-16 18:34:46 GMT
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith has re-signed a multiyear contract with the network.
