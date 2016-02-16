Extremely rare and large diamond found in Angola

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One of the largest diamonds ever found has been discovered in Angola.

The massive 404.2 carat diamond was discovered by the Lucapa Diamond Company. It's the largest diamond ever found in Angola and the 27th largest discovered diamond in the world, according to the Lucapa Diamond Company. Angola is one the world’s largest producers of diamonds.

The company says the diamond was recovered from a Lulo Project Mine, a deposit located a little more than 400 miles east of the capital Luanda.

The Lucapa chairman Miles Kennedy told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the "spectacular" white diamond could be valued at more than $20 million.