POINT LOMA (CBS 8) - Point Loma Nazarene University Women's Basketball Coach Bill Westphal will be stepping down when this season ends.

The man has a familiar last name in the basketball world and finds himself close to a career milestone, but his players will have to be nearly perfect for him to reach it.

Westphal has been at Point Loma for 17 years and made 9 postseason appearances.

