Shovel wielding suspect bit by K-9, taken into custody

BOULEVARD (CNS) - A sheriff's deputy fired at, but did not hit, a 19-year-old fugitive who allegedly charged at him waving a shovel at a home in the rural Boulevard area early Tuesday, authorities said.



Deputies investigating a report of a domestic disturbance surrounded the home in the 4600 block of Kumeyaay Road near state Route 94 after finding the windows shattered around 4:15 a.m., according to the county sheriff's department.



Shortly afterward, Reid Wohlford allegedly rushed one of the responding deputies waving a shovel, which prompted the lawman to fire one shot in his direction, authorities said.



Wohlford was not struck by the bullet and retreated back inside the home, where he barricaded himself in a bedroom, sheriff's officials said.



Deputies and a sheriff's service dog were eventually able to enter the home and take Wohlford into custody. He was wanted on warrants for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff's department.



Wohlford was taken to a hospital to be treated for a minor dog bite, authorities said.