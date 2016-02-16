Amazon Prime members, your food delivery has arrived

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Online shopping giant Amazon announced Tuesday that one- hour delivery from restaurants is available in San Diego for members of its Prime Now service.

The more than 90 area restaurants involved in the delivery service include local favorites such as Carnitas' Snack Shack, Dumpling Inn and T Deli. According to Amazon, more eateries will soon be added to the list.

"San Diego has great cuisines from all around the world and we are excited to bring them right to the doorstep of San Diego customers through Prime Now Restaurant Delivery," said Gus Lopez, general manager, Amazon Restaurants.

"Starting today, San Diego customers can browse dozens of great local restaurants and place an order to be delivered in under an hour -- no more fighting traffic to get food from your favorite local restaurants," he said.

At Carnitas' Snack Shack in North Park, there were seven orders in 90 minutes of the first day of Amazon Prime Now's restaurant delivery.

"Amazon has a huge reach. They have millions of people using it," said Liz Baird with Carnitas' Snack Shack.

The average delivery time is 39 minutes, according to Amazon. Customers can track the status of their delivery via the Prime Now mobile app.

"It's super exciting. It's an adrenaline rush if you like to be on a schedule. Oh my gosh this is the best job," said Stephanie Ealy, and Amazon driver.

According to the technology news website TheNextWeb.com, the service is available in 16 zip codes to begin with -- 92101, 92103, 92104, 92108, 92116, 92123, 92134, 92106, 92107, 92110, 92140, 92147, 92102, 92105, 92109 and 92111.

The website said Prime Now one-hour delivery usually incurs a surcharge but Amazon is offering restaurant orders at no additional cost, as long as they meet a $20 minimum order amount.

Amazon began offering one-hour deliveries for other products in San Diego last fall, and recently included alcoholic beverages to the service.