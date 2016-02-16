City College employee accused of stealing cameras

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A longtime San Diego City College employee accused of stealing more than $22,000 worth of electronic equipment -- including four digital cameras -- from his own department pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand theft charge.



Gerald ``Larry'' Quick, 62, was ordered held on $17,000 bail.



Should he make bail, Quick -- the former chief engineer of the college's Radio, Television and Film Department -- must stay away from campus, said Judge Jay Bloom.



Deputy District Attorney Kelly Rand said another college employee reported the theft after winter break and the stolen equipment was traced to Quick, who allegedly admitted stealing the electronics.



Quick, who was arrested last Wednesday, faces up to three years in prison if convicted. He had been employed by the San Diego Community College District since 1983, according to the college.



A readiness conference was set for Feb. 25 and a preliminary hearing for Feb. 29.