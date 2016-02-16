Neighbor helps residents escape house fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pet dog was injured and two residents were displaced Tuesday morning in a fire at a Hillcrest home.



The house on Brookes Avenue near Third Avenue went up in flames for unknown reasons shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire caused about $150,000 in damage.



The two adults who live in the two-story home were unhurt, fire officials said. However, their pet Dachshund suffered smoke inhalation, according to news reports.



The dog was taken to a veterinarian to be treated, according to the SDFRD.



The American Red Cross was summoned to assist the displaced residents, fire officials said.