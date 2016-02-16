Neighbor helps residents escape house fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Neighbor helps residents escape house fire

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pet dog was injured and two residents were displaced Tuesday morning in a fire at a Hillcrest home. 
   
The house on Brookes Avenue near Third Avenue went up in flames for unknown reasons shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire caused about $150,000 in damage.
   
The two adults who live in the two-story home were unhurt, fire officials said. However, their pet Dachshund suffered smoke inhalation, according to news reports.
   
The dog was taken to a veterinarian to be treated, according to the SDFRD.
   
The American Red Cross was summoned to assist the displaced residents, fire officials said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.