Family vigil on 8th anniversary of unsolved murder

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A candlelight vigil was held in the Oak Park neighborhood Tuesday evening to renew the call for information that could help authorities identify whoever killed a 26-year-old man there eight years ago.

Salvador Hernandez and a female companion were shot while sitting in a car parked alongside Seifert Street near 55th Street about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2008, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers. The woman survived, but Hernandez died from his wounds.

"I am so sad. Dad, I love you very much. You will always be in my heart," said ten-year-old Angel Hernandez.

Angel never really knew his father because he was only two-years-old when his dad, then 26-year-old Salvador Hernandez was shot and killed.

"It's just heartbreaking knowing that there is someone out there, living their life with their family and we are over here suffering," said Angel.

Salvador's son, Angel, is described by his family as the spitting image of Salvador. He said he keeps his fathers memory through his dreams.

"You feel like someone is missing in your life. I dream that he was a happy person and that I knew him more," said Salvador's sister, Maria Guillen.

As Salvador's family desperately looks for closure, they are also willing to forgive.

"There is still kindness in our hearts to forgive you for what you have done, so you might as well turn yourself in so we can forgive you for what you have done," said Angel to his father's killer(s).

A description of the shooter was not available, but authorities said the gunshots came from inside a light-colored pickup truck that pulled up alongside the couple's car. The motive for the attack remained unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call police at (619) 531-2293, or to contact Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580- 8477 or via email at sdcrimestoppers.org.