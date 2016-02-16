Melasma: Unmasking a problem many mothers face

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Melasma can be an embarrassing problem for woman, and the brown patches that cover the face can be so severe not even make-up can hide them.

Now, there is a new laser procedure that can help treat the condition on all skin colors, and it’s the only one available on the West Coast.

Moms can testify that pregnancy, even after delivering a baby, changes a woman’s body and even appearance. And among those changes, some moms develop Melasma, which is also known as the pregnancy mask.

“It kind of happens in the cheek area. It’s that dark situation that looks like you just have some dirt on your face,” said Dr. James Chao at Image Spa MD in Encinitas.

The unsightly brown spots grow worse over time with sun exposure and hormone changes.

Even CBS News 8’s Nichelle Medina could not escape from melasma.

From home remedies to painful peels and laser, there had not been an effective treatment until now.

The Skin Magic Laser is offering hope to Nichelle and the six million other individuals who suffer from melasma.

The laser is showing promising results and for many it’s already bringing a boost in confidence.

The treatment can range in price from $100 to $2,000, depending on the skin condition of the patient.

Image Spa MD in Encinitas is the only location on the West Coast to have the specialized laser to fight melasma.



