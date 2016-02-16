Free ukulele class striking a chord - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Free ukulele class striking a chord

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some of the best things in life come in small packages. 

That's something CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely learned while taking free ukulele classes at the San Diego Music Studio in San Marcos. 

Watch the video repoet as Jeff learns to play ukulele. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.