Inglewood stadium will have high-tech hookups

Whose grammar reigns supreme between the two Super Bowl contenders? Grammarly, an automated proofreader that checks for common grammar errors, enhances vocabulary usage, and suggests citations, used their web tool to rank the starting player's tweets from both the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos for proper grammar, punctuation and spelling.
With his prolific passing and complete control of the game at the line of scrimmage, Peyton Manning helped usher in the NFL's wide-open era of high-scoring offenses and pass-happy game plans.
Peyton Manning is the only five-time MVP in NFL history, one of the faces of the league and, at 39, the oldest starting quarterback to lead a team to the Super Bowl.
The Sheriff's department's crackdown on Super Bowl partiers who drink and drive this weekend is already underway.
One of the most anticipated parts of Super Bowl Sunday are the commercials and to build the hype, advertisers released their game day ads early in the hopes of stoking excitement and building up shares on social media.
The countdown is underway to the exclusive broadcast of Super Bowl 50 on CBS as the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers take the field Sunday. Click through to find out the details of game day coverage on CBS 8.