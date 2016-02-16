Inglewood stadium will have high-tech hookups

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Tuesday new plans for the new NFL stadium in Inglewood that could house the Chargers were revealed.

The Rams stadium will be built on the site of the old Hollywood Park Racetrack.

The design keeps a low profile. The stadium will be sunk about 100-feet into the ground for two reasons.

One, to blend in with homes in the area to comply with FAA height restrictions for nearby Los Angeles International Airport.

The stadium would also be a state-of-the-art to with field level seats and television monitors that connect to iPhones and tablets.

Digging at the site is expected to start in the Fall with kick-off set for the 2019 season.

After the Charger's bid to move to Carson, in Los Angeles County, was rejected by fellow National Football League owners, Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos said he would try one more time to build a stadium in San Diego.

Spanos also said he's hiring a legal team to draft an initiative and a land-use team to develop a site.