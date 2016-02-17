Family mourns loss of teen killed in bike crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A memorial was held Wednesday for a 13-year-old boy who died after crashing his bike.

Jose Hernandez Dominguez reportedly lost control of the bike while going down a steep hill Monday.

He crashed into a guard rail and landed on the trolley tracks.

Friends say he and another boy were trying to get away from a group of men who robbed them.

"He was that type of person that if you needed help, he was always there for you. He was just a great person," she said.

The memorial was held at Colina Del Sol Park.