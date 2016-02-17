Family mourns loss of teen killed in bike crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Family mourns loss of teen killed in bike crash

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A memorial was held Wednesday for a 13-year-old boy who died after crashing his bike.

Jose Hernandez Dominguez reportedly lost control of the bike while going down a steep hill Monday.

He crashed into a guard rail and landed on the trolley tracks.

RELATED STORY: Teen killed after crashing on trolley tracks in Encanto identified

Friends say he and another boy were trying to get away from a group of men who robbed them.

"He was that type of person that if you needed help, he was always there for you. He was just a great person," she said.

The memorial was held at Colina Del Sol Park.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.