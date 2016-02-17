Parents and educators rally to reduce testing

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Parents and teachers will walk in to Oak Park Elementary Wednesday morning demanding a change. They say students are over-tested.

They will call on the district to reduce time on standardized testing by rallying at Oak Park Elementary at the 2600 block of 54th street.

The national movement called "Reclaim our Schools" hits 30 cities in 800 schools across the U.S. Wednesday. They claim about 90 percent of San Diego Unified Teachers think students' learning is harmed and up to five weeks are lost on test preparation.

A national study shows that an average public school student will take 112 tests from Pre-K through high school. Researchers found some tests overlap and more testing doesn't improve academic scores.

Hours spent on testing per year according to the Council of Great City Schools, which looked at more than 60 large city school districts

8th graders = more than 25 hours 10th graders = nearly 24 hours 5th and 7th graders = more than 23 hours

However, supporters say testing is a fair and objective way to measure a student's ability.

CBS News 8 has not heard from the district on this issue so far.