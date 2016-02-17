Restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint in San Ysidro - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A masked man robbed a Chinese restaurant in San Ysidro at gunpoint early Wednesday and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

The gun-wielding thief confronted the owner of the Ying Li Restaurant on West San Ysidro Boulevard near Alverson Road as he was leaving the business around midnight and demanded cash, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. The shopping center eatery closes at 10 p.m.

Delimitros said the robber was last seen leaving the restaurant in a dark sedan. The suspect was described as Hispanic, in his 30s, roughly 5 feet 6
and thin, wearing black clothing and a ski mask.

