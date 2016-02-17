Two San Pasqual H.S. students who faced expulsion return to school

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Two San Pasqual High School students who faced expulsion and possible criminal charges for a time after bringing knives to campus will return to school Wednesday, according to school officials.

Brandon Cappelletti, 18, and Sam Serrato, 16, were suspended and faced expulsion after knives were found in their vehicles in the school parking lot on Jan. 27. The Bear Valley Parkway campus has a zero tolerance policy against weapons.

Cappelletti could have been cited for a misdemeanor and Serrato referred a juvenile diversion program, but Escondido police later announced they would not be pursuing charges. Both teens will return to San Pasqual High School Wednesday, according to school officials.

Escondido police Lt. Ed Varso said a thorough review of the cases was conducted by school officials and law enforcement and no charges would be pursued against either student.

''The safety of those attending schools in our community is paramount,'' Varso said. ''Incidents where someone brings a weapon onto school property must always be taken seriously.''

Cappelletti told investigators after three knives were found in his pickup truck that they were left there during a fishing trip with family the weekend before, according to Escondido police. Serrato bought a 3-inch locking blade for protection with his parents' knowledge about a week and a half prior to it being found and had been bringing it to school, but leaving it in his SUV.

