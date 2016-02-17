CBS 8 visits Scripps Ranch preschoolers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some preschoolers in Scripps Ranch got a sneak peek Tuesday morning into the news business.

It's part of 'Community Helpers' week for the adventure tots at the Scripps Ranch Swim and Racquet Club.

CBS News 8's Dan Cohen was invited to speak to the 3-year-old class, called Busy Bees, about delivering the news, and the service CBS News 8 provides for the people of San Diego.

A few energetic kids even got to do a mock newscast.

"Good morning San Diego! I got to play with my Kitty Cat! (How's the weather?) It's sunny! Give yourselves a round of applause! (Good job). Woo Hoo!"

The kids also got to see a news camera and a live truck.