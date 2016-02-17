Accused car thief to be arraigned

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused of stealing a car with a toddler in the back seat is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Steve Luna is accused of stealing the car last week from the Days Inn in Chula Vista while the owner of the vehicle was checking herself into the hotel. Police say Luna called police and reported his own theft after finding the 18-month-old in the back of the car.