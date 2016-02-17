Marley: Playful and affectionate terrier mix

Breed: Terrier mix

Gender: Neutered male

Age: 2 years old

ID #: 178733

Adoption Fee: Sponsored! (Marley’s adoption fee has already been paid by someone who wants to help him find a loving home)

Marley, a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier/German Shepherd mix, is looking for a loving home. This handsome boy was surrendered by his previous family who was no longer able to care for him.

In his previous home, Marley was great with children, cats, and dogs. He lived with a female Husky and they loved to play together. Marley is friendly with everyone he meets, affectionate and playful. He's also housetrained! This sweet boy will make a wonderful addition to an active family who is able to take him on walks, runs and maybe even a few good hiking trails.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.