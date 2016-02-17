Marley: Playful and affectionate terrier mix - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Marley: Playful and affectionate terrier mix

Posted: Updated:

Breed: Terrier mix
Gender: Neutered male
Age: 2 years old
ID #: 178733
Adoption Fee: Sponsored! (Marley’s adoption fee has already been paid by someone who wants to help him find a loving home)

Marley, a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier/German Shepherd mix, is looking for a loving home. This handsome boy was surrendered by his previous family who was no longer able to care for him.

In his previous home, Marley was great with children, cats, and dogs. He lived with a female Husky and they loved to play together. Marley is friendly with everyone he meets, affectionate and playful. He's also housetrained! This sweet boy will make a wonderful addition to an active family who is able to take him on walks, runs and maybe even a few good hiking trails. 

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of  worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

