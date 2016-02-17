Bomb threat prompts pier evacuation at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - No threats were found after someone made a malicious claim that a bomb had been planted at Naval Base San Diego forced the closure of part of the station Wednesday morning while military police investigated.



A handwritten note making reference to Pier 5 at the Barrio Logan base prompted the security alert and evacuation of that wharf about 10:30 a.m., Navy spokesman Brian O'Rourke said. Officials also cleared out surrounding sites as a precaution.



A search of the area turned up nothing hazardous, and officers gave an all-clear about 1 p.m., O'Rourke said.



A Navy spokesman said that there are no suspects related to the threat at this time.