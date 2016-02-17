SDFD knocks down brush fire in Chollas View - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDFD knocks down brush fire in Chollas View

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego firefighters knocked down a small brush fire that broke out in Chollas View Wednesday afternoon. 

The fire broke out in the 5000 block of Hilltop Drive near Euclid Avenue, according to a fire department spokesman. 

There are no immediate reports of structural threats. 

