Fake modeling agent sentenced to 11 years in prison

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Point Loma man who solicited female models to pose for nude photos, which he then used to extort money and sexual acts from them, was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years and four months in state prison.

Maverick Mendez Rosales, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of oral copulation by threat, sexual battery, extortion and attempted human trafficking of a minor.

"Mr. Rosales ran a very elaborate scheme to lure young women into posing for him in pictures," said Deputy District Attorney Martin Doyle. "He used those provocative pictures to extort money and sexual acts out of them."

Rosales would meet his victims at apartments or in his car, Doyle said.

Doyle said Rosales operated the scheme for six or seven years, going back to high school. The prosecutor said the defendant created a fake modeling company and used online sources such as Facebook and Craigslist to solicit the victims. One person was victimized for two years, the prosecutor said.

Rosales was arrested last July 29 in Mission Valley.