EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Police announce arrests in North County home invasion series

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Police announce seven arrests in connection with the North County home invasion series.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Several suspects were detained and questioned Wednesday afternoon in connection with a series of home invasion robberies that took place in Sabre Springs, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Rancho Bernardo and Sorrento Valley.

The suspects were found in a room at the Best Western Hotel near Interstate-15 and Miramar.

According to one witness, two females and one male were arrested. "They did not look like they could be over 17, 15 or 16. They were young and well dressed," said the witness.

Investigators searched the hotel room and collected evidence.

CBS News 8 video of inside the hotel room shows what appears to be drug paraphernalia.

Police also stopped and detained possible suspects inside three different vehicles in the area.

"The girls looked like they just came out of high school," said a witness.

Earlier this month, three men broke into a Rancho Bernardo-area home on a Friday morning while the couple who lived there was inside, authorities said.

RELATED STORY: Police investigate two more home invasions in Sabre Springs

Police reported that the men broke into the home, located in the 11000 block of Aliento Court near Cabela Drive, through a garage side door. They wore bandannas and headlamps to confuse the victims.

The three masked men tied the couple with shoe strings while they slept as they held them at gunpoint around 3:45 a.m., according to authorities. The suspects got away with cash and jewelry.

RELATED STORY: New steps to protect Rancho Bernardo after home invasion

Investigators believe the same trio of bandits may be responsible for a similar residential burglary that occurred in the 10700 block of Passerine Way in Sorrento Valley.

In each case the perpetrators got into the home through a side door with no signs of forced entry, threatened residents with a gun and bound them, police said.